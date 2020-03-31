NRIs, foreign travellers who entered Punjab after Jan 30 must give location

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:17 IST

The Punjab government on Monday asked NRIs and foreign travellers, who have arrived in Punjab after January 30 this year to declare their present location and the airports they landed on arrival in the country.

A self-declaration form has been designed for those who have not been contacted by civil administration, health and police department so far. A government spokesperson said many NRIs and foreign travellers had not submitted their details to date.

He added NRIs and foreign travellers could also furnish their details at ‘Dial-112 App’ (available at Google PlayStore) or email their details at ‘dial-112@punjabpolice.gov.in. Information could also be submitted at dial 112 portal - http://ners.in/. He added that if anyone is unable to send the requisite details at the given email or portal, such details could be sent at WhatsApp number 97799-20404.

The spokesperson clarified that 112 number should only be dialled when one is not able to send information on the above mentioned platforms. Such individuals also have to submit information on their places of visit in Punjab and passport number, along with name and contact details.