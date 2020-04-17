Number of mandis increased to 28 in Mohali

chandigarh

The number of mandis has been increased from 11 to 28 this time to facilitate decongestion and ensure adherence to social distancing norms.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that in the wake of spread of novel coronavirus, adequate measures for ensuring the safety of farmers and labourers were being taken.

He added that a token system had also been introduced in order to make sure that farmers do not clamour for spaces.

Masks and gloves are being distributed among farmers and labourers.

Besides, sanitisation is being done and regular inspections are being carried out to ensure that the government’s guidelines are strictly followed.

Drinking water is also being made available in each mandi.

He also assured that the district administration was committed to the welfare of farmers and labourers.

He further added that the wheat procurement season had entered its third day on Friday and till date the district had seen arrival of 11,191 metric tonnes of wheat in the 28 mandis throughout and out of this, 10,954 metric tonnes had been purchased.

He stated that till date the PUNGRAIN had procured 2,107 metric tonnes, MARKFED 1,710 metric tonnes, PUNSUP 1,967 metric tonnes and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 1,656 metric tonnes of wheat, respectively. The Central government agency FCI had procured 1,288 metric tonnes.