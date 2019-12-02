Nursery admissions in 199 Chandigarh schools begin on December 2

chandigarh

The process for nursery admissions in city schools for the 2020-21 session will begin on Monday.

As per the admission schedule, all 114 government schools, 77 private recognised schools and eight aided schools in the city have to display information regarding admissions — entry class, number of seats, age criterion, documents required, fee structure, etc. — on their websites and notice boards on

campus.

The admission forms will be available free of cost online as well as offline from December 3 to 16, but ₹100 will

be charged as registration fee at the time of form submission at respective schools.

For pre-nursery admission in most schools, the student should have completed three years of age as on March 31, 2019. For nursery, the criteria is four years.

The maximum prescribed strength of each section of pre-nursery or nursery class is 45 students.

For the 2018-2019 session, there were around 2,500 seats up for grabs in city schools, but this year the number is expected to rise by at least 300.

Children from neighbouring areas will be admitted in government schools if their parents are residents of that area.

In case the number of applications received is more than that of seats, admission will be given based on a draw of lots. This year, a representative from the education department will be present to monitor the draw at each school, said a UT official.

EWS REIMBURSEMENTS PENDING FOR YEARS

While the Right to Education (RTE) Act mandates reservation of 25% of seats in all private recognised schools for the disadvantaged and economically weaker sections, some schools have refused to do so, accusing the UT

education department of failing to reimburse dues for the admissions done over the last three years.

Meanwhile, a reality check by Hindustan Times revealed that most of the schools have not updated the admission information on their websites yet.

While many school websites are carrying information of the last academic year, other schools’ website links are

broken.