e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Nursery admissions in Mohali schools to begin from Dec 15

Every school in the district has around 60 seats

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:39 IST
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The process for nursery admissions in Mohali schools, affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), will begin from December 15. This was disclosed by an official of a school here on Monday.

The official said, “We will start issuing admission forms after this date.”

He said, at some schools, admissions will be held on the basis of the first-come first-served basis while in others draws will be held. “Draws are held when the number of students exceeds the number of seats in a school. The draws are held by officials from the education department,” said a faculty member of another school.

He said the admission process would likely last till January 15 and many schools may extend the last date later. The regular classes will begin from April 1, he said.

Every school in the district has around 60 seats and the new fees are yet to be decided.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR ADMISSION

The necessary documents for admission include birth certificate and three passport size photographs.

After students fill admission forms, they will be required to go for a brief interaction with the school coordinator or the principal.

District education officer (elementary) Gurpreet Kaur Taliwal said there were 400 government schools and 380 private schools in the district. She said the admission for primary classes had already begun.

top news
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News