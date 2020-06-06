e-paper
Odisha-returned combine operator tests positive for Covid-19 in Moga

Man returned on June 3; four active cases in district

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Moga
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

A combine operator, who returned from Odisha on June 3, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the person belonged to Dadahoor village in Moga district and was home quarantined upon his return.

He was admitted to the community health centre at Bagahpurana after he tested positive.

“There are now four active cases in the district,” he added.

