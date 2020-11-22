e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Omaxe MD, 2 directors booked for fraudulent sale of flat

Omaxe MD, 2 directors booked for fraudulent sale of flat

Advocate and Ropar resident Manpreet Singh has alleged that he has been sold a floor in the Silver Birch project in Mullanpur’s New Chandigarh without the requisite approvals

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A Ropar resident has alleged that he was sold an apartment in Mullanpur for which necessary permissions had not been obtained.
A Ropar resident has alleged that he was sold an apartment in Mullanpur for which necessary permissions had not been obtained.(Shutterstock/For representational purposes)
         

The managing director of Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers Pvt Ltd, Rohtash Goel, and directors Bhupinder Singh and Kamal Kishore Gupta were booked on Sunday for fraudulently selling a flat built without requisite approvals.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullanpur police station after advocate and Ropar resident Manpreet Singh alleged that he had been fraudulently sold a flat in the Silver Birch project in Mullanpur’s New Chandigarh.

In his complaint, Manpreet said he had bought the apartment in September 2019. It was previously registered in the name of a woman, Manju. Omaxe had taken approximately Rs 1.4 lakh as transfer fee for the allotment rights in his favour, which he transferred to the company through a bank transaction.

However, “after checking the facts thoroughly, I found that the project was based on forgery of documents. The builders had got the project approved in 2010 by showing a forged layout of the housing project and started the bookings then,” alleged Manpreet.

He also found that the project was coming up without the necessary change of land use certificate (CLU).

In 2018, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had marked it “not to be sold”. “In spite of this, they continued selling the flats,” he added.

As no action was taken by the police on his complaint in the matter in February this year, Manpreet moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, which sought a status report from the police, after which the FIR was registered.

Allegations refuted

Refuting Manpreet’s allegations, Omaxe director, business development and liaison, Daleep Moudgil, said, “In 2011, we got the CLU for the land. Then layout was approved by the competent authority and accordingly, we got the zoning plan and building plans for independent floor from the authority, following which the construction was carried out. We have got occupation and completion from the authority concerned.”

“In December 2015, when we added more area, our layout was approved, but it was found that some revenue road from the corner of plot was passing through it. We have acquired this revenue road from the government and its CLU was also got approved and necessary rectification carried out in our revised layout, which we have already submitted with the competent authority,” Moudgil added.

