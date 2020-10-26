On the run for 2 years, murder accused arrested in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:48 IST

Absconding for nearly two years, a Ludhiana resident accused of murdering a car mechanic, whose half-burnt body was found near Mullanpur in April 2018, was arrested by the police here on Monday.

Police said the accused, identified as Harbhajan Singh alias Sukha, was presented in the court and sent to judicial custody.

The other three accused — Jagdev alias Gaggi, Gurdeep Singh and Khem Singh, alias Shanty — involved in the kidnapping and murder, are presently lodged in jail.

As per the information, police had registered a case after the victim, Mohammad Ali, was abducted from near the grain market in Sector 39, Chandigarh, on April 11, 2018, three days after which his half-burnt body was recovered from Siswan near Mullanpur. The missing complaint was given by the deceased’s wife, Neeta Dogra.

According to the police, Sukha kidnapped Mohammad in car and took him towards Siswan, where he strangulated him to death. The accused then bought petrol from a fuel pump near Mullanpur and dumped the victim’s body in a forest area in Siswan. Sukha removed the victim’s clothes and used the petrol to set Mohammad’s face on fire to make his body unidentifiable. The victim’s slippers were found near the body, police said.

About the motive behind the crime, the police had then said that Neeta had married Mohammad in 2013, but got into an affair with one Shanty and stayed with him for three years. However, Neeta later left Shanty and returned to her husband. Shanty, a jilted lover, then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Mohammad.