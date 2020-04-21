One dead in a road mishap in Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:30 IST

A man was killed and his wife was injured in a road mishap near Kumarsain in Shimla district on Tuesday.

The victim, Randheer Mehta, 59, and his wife Anita Mehta 52, are residents of Shamatala village in Kumarsain, Shimla.

The accident took place around 10am on Halyana-Shamathla link road near Kumarsain when the driver lost control of the wheel. The vehicle skidded off the road onto another road.

Police rushed the couple to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Rampur Bushahr, but Randheer was declared brought dead while Anita is undergoing treatment.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimanyu Verma confirmed the report and said the police were conducting the investigation.