e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / One dead, two injured as car plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

One dead, two injured as car plunges into gorge in Sirmaur

The accident took place on Friday evening when the victims were on their way to Nohradhar and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Sangrah.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image)
         

One person was killed and two people were injured when the car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Sangrah sub-division of Sirmaur.

One Dawlat Ram was killed while Kaviraj and Suniel were injured. All victims are residents of Bhagani, Sirmaur.

The accident took place on Friday evening when the victims were on their way to Nohradhar and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Sangrah.

The victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Nohradhar, where they are undergoing treatment. Dawat Ram was referred to the Government Hospital, Solan, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Sirmaur superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Krishan Sharma confirmed the report.

top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal visit Covid-19 Care Centre
LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Kejriwal visit Covid-19 Care Centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In