Home / Chandigarh / One lakh people cured in J&K, recovery rate soars to 93.47%

One lakh people cured in J&K, recovery rate soars to 93.47%

The UT recorded 10 deaths and 431 fresh coronavirus infections

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 01:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
         

The tally of Covid recoveries crossed 1 lakh on Tuesday, after 495 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

Officials said that 1,00,322 people have recovered in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 93.47%, the highest so far. The UT has 5,357 active cases, which is 4.99% of the total positive cases.

The UT also recorded 10 deaths and 431 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the Covid count to 1,07,330 and death toll to 1,651.

Officials said 178 people tested positive in Kashmir and 253 in Jammu. Four persons succumbed to the disease in Jammu and six in Kashmir division.

A total 1,085 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 566 in Jammu. So far, 173 people have lost their lives in November. As many as 326 people succumbed to the infection in August, 478 in September and 293 in October.

The death toll crossed 500-mark on August 13, 1000-mark on September 20 and 1500-mark on November 03.

With 12,540 cases, November, so far, has recorded an average of 522 daily infections against an average of 632 daily cases in October and 1,245 cases in September. An average seven deaths a day have been reported in November so far, 10 were reported in October on an average per day against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 28.56 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 84 more people tested positive, followed by Pulwama at 19 cases.

In Jammu division, highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 122, followed by 37 in Udhampur.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 22,513 cases and 408 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 19,966 cases and 292 deaths.

Till date, 7.71 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 19,528 in home quarantine, 5,357 in isolation, and 48,738 under home surveillance. Besides, 6.95 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.

