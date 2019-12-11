Onions from Afghanistan put a check on price surge in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:58 IST

Price of onions at the apni mandis in the city have started coming down now that the consignment from neighbouring Afghanistan has started pouring into the city’s markets. Within a week, major drop in rates is expected.

Officials of the Punjab Mandi Board said, “The trucks have reached the wholesalers in Chandigarh as well as Punjab, many of whom are coming to Chandigarh to sell the wares. There are two varieties of Afghani onion in the market; one is a rosy pink, which is of a better quality than the deeper red version. They have turned red because they were exposed to water. Right now, both varieties are being sold for ₹80 per kg. In the coming days, however, the price of the redder Afghani variety is expected to fall further.”

The onion from Alwar was priced at ₹90 per kg, they said.

As per the officials of the UT food and supplies department, around 35 trucks laden with produce have come into the region and within a week, the price of onions is expected to lower to somewhere between ₹50-60 per kg. Wholesale rate of Afghani onion is ₹60 per kg for the red variety and ₹70 per kg for the pink variety. Wholesale rate of onion from Alwar stayed between ₹70-75 on Tuesday.

SURPRISE CHECKS CONDUCTED

Inspectors of the UT food and supplies department conducted a surprise check at the Sector 26 wholesale market on Tuesday under the directions of secretary, food and supplies. Between 5am and 7am, all the wholesalers were asked to show the purchase and sale records of the onion stock from December 1 onward. No challans were issued and the records were found to be satisfactory.