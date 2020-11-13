e-paper
Only one Haryana district registers 'severe' AQI

Only one Haryana district registers ‘severe’ AQI

Nine cities were classified ‘very poor’ and 10 ‘poor’

chandigarh Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:05 IST
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
(Representational Image/HT File Photo )
         

Fatehabad was the only city in Haryana to register a ‘severe’ air quality index (AQI) on Thursday, even as nine cities were classified ‘very poor’ and 10 ‘poor’.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI of Bahadurgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Hisar, Jind, Sirsa, Sonepat and Yamunanagar was ‘very poor’, while the AQI of Ambala, Gurugram, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Narnaul, Panchkula, Panipat and Rohtak was ‘poor’.

AQI between 201 to 300 is classified ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’. It crosses over to the ‘severe’ zone at 401.

The AQI of Palwal city has improved, registering ‘moderate’ pollution levels as opposed to ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’

