Opening of Kartarpur Corridor proof of Pak’s desire for peace: UN chief

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
         

LAHORE

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received the UN Secretary General at Kartarpur and a Sikh boy presented him a bouquet.

Guterres was also briefed about the Kartarpur Corridor pact between Pakistan and India. The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Guterres visited different parts of the gurdwara and also partook of langar along with Sikhs and Pakistani officials. Strict security measures were taken during the visit. Indian Sikhs in good number were also present at Kartarpur Sahib.

Later talking to the media, the UN Secretary General said the Kartarpur Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the opening of the corridor is a good step and it will promote tolerance and interfaith harmony.

The UN chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh pilgrims at the complex.

