Over 72% of fresh Haryana cases from 3 NCR dists

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:20 IST

Haryana’s national capital region (NCR) districts continued with the trend of throwing up big number of coronavirus cases. The three NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat made up for more than 72% of the 355 positive cases reported on Saturday, which pushed the state’s Covid count to 3,952.

With 129 fresh infections and a tally of 1,345 active cases, Gurugram accounted for 50% of the total active cases in the state. 89 cases were detected in Sonepat and 39 in Faridabad.

Among other districts, Rohtak reported 23 cases, followed by Palwal (19), Karnal and Yamunanagar (10 each), Kaithal (9), Fatehabad (8), Panipat (5), Hisar and Ambala (4 each), Jind (3), Kurukshetra (2) and Sirsa (1).

The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients requiring ventilator and oxygen support, however, increased to 25 on Saturday.

Though the medical bulletin mentioned limited cases, many district administrations logged different figures.

Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnal on Saturday, taking the number of total infected people to 91 and active cases to 48.

Among the patients, seven belonged to Karnal city and three were from Singh Sahab gurdwara in Nissing village. Deputy commissioner said the new patients were in contact with the infected persons.

In Kaithal, nine new cases were detected. Kaithal chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said while three patients, including two women, belonged to Panth Nagar colony of Kaithal city, four patients were from Jakholi Adda locality, one from Gamri village and another from Arjun Nagar.

Four members of family besides three more people tested positive in Panipat.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said a 52-year-old man had tested positive for the virus at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he had gone to avail treatment.

Yamunanagar saw the biggest single-day spike with nine new cases. Yamunanagar civil surgeon said, “Eight members of an infected person’s family and an international traveller, who had come from Nigeria on May 2, have been found infected.”

A Qatar-returnee is among four people found positive in Ambala.

Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Ggm, Faridabad

Haryana government on Saturday decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in the state from June 8 except in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures across the state. The timing of opening for will remain between 9am to 8pm.