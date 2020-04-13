e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Over 77% Tablighi contacts test negative

Over 77% Tablighi contacts test negative

Can now say that we have been able to contain the community spread, says addl chief secy, health

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:41 IST
Hitender Rao
Hitender Rao
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Health authorities in Haryana have heaved a sigh of relief with 77% of the samples taken from the contacts of Tablighi Jamaat missionaries turning out to be coronavirus negative.

The lab test results of these high-risk individuals assume significance in view of the fact that Tablighi missionaries and their contacts account for 121 coronavirus positive cases, about 67% of the 182 positive cases in Haryana.

Data accessed by HT showed that out of 662 contacts of Tabilghi missionaries tested, only 13 turned out to be positive. The number of jamaatis found infected are 108.

“Though the reports of 61 Tablighis and their 135 contacts are still awaited, I can now say that we have been able to contain the community spread of coronavirus due to relentless screening, intensive testing and isolation of habitations,” additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora said.

He said they we would, however, not let their guard down. “The habitations will continue to remain isolated for 14 days. I also expect a slight increase in the number of positive cases. But, the possibility of a substantial increase in the number of positive cases is very less,” he added.

Hotbed Nuh seems
contained: officials

As per the statistics, 1,461 Tablighis and 662 of their contacts were tested by the health authorities from across the state.

The bulk of such individuals came from the Nuh district of Mewat region, where 353 jamaatis and 12 of their contacts were tested for coronavirus. The lab findings threw up 38 positive jamaatis in Nuh district, the highest in the state, but not single contact of theirs. Also, the remaining 315 samples of jamaatis in Nuh have turned out to be negative. Officials said that Nuh district seems by and large contained now. “We had six new disclosures on Sunday whose samples have been taken. The police, however, are investigating whether they would qualify as Tablighis or their contacts,” Nuh civil surgeon Virender Yadav said.

“More than 2.33 lakh households in 501 villages of Nuh district were screened door to door after isolating the habitations. The number of persons screened in this hotspot is about 14.45 lakh,” said a health official indicating the intensity of the containment operation.

In Palwal district, 65 out 89 Tablighis tested and 22 out of 39 contacts tested turned out to be negative. Officials said that results of 13 samples of contacts in Palwal district are awaited. In Yamunanagar, where three Tablighis were tested positive on Sunday, 132 samples out of 160 of missionaries have tested negative. The result of 25 samples of missionaries and 37 samples of their contacts are awaited, statistics show.

