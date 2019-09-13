Pained by complaints, GMCH prescribes classes for doctors to help improve empathy quotient

chandigarh

Doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, have been found to be lacking in bedside manners as 50 complaints of bad behaviour have been made against them in the last one year.

They have reportedly not been lending a patient ear to patients, not attending to them on time, been spotted drinking tea during duty hours or have just been plain rude, forcing hospital authorities to give them lessons in good manners and communication skills.

After reviewing complaints, Dr BS Chavan, director-principal of the hospital, hit upon the idea of creating a programme for junior resident doctors of the present batch. “We have noticed that bad behaviour by doctors is explained by some as an inevitable outcome of stress but this profession requires passion towards serving the patients,” Dr Chavan said.

The programme was launched last week with a workshop on communication skills and medical ethics for 50 junior residents, which included sessions on rapport building, communication with patients, their families, public, colleagues and maintenance of discipline.

Other sessions included communication with other healthcare professionals and agencies, respect and dignity of fellow colleagues, documentation of medical records, medical negligence and violence against doctors.

Giving details, Dr Ravneet Kaur, head of transfusion medicine and coordinator of the programme, said, “A virtual atmosphere of the common outpatient department was created. The doctors were then taught how to deal with hostile situations.” There was emphasis on communication with patients so that they could feel satisfied with the doctor’s behaviour, she said.

The response convinced authorities to extend the workshops to senior residents, Dr Chavan said.

“Doctors work tirelessly for patients, but if the latter come across a doctor who listens to them carefully, pays proper attention to their miseries, they definitely feel better, which means half of the work in treating them is done,” Dr Chavan added.

