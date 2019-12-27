e-paper
Panchayat member booked for outraging modesty of woman at Patiala village

Panchayat member booked for outraging modesty of woman at Patiala village

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
A panchayat member from the Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) has been arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and threatening her at Rakhra village in Patiala district.

The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, 38, a resident of Rakhra village, which is around 15km from the district headquarters.

Bakshiwala station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Singh Bajwa said that a 40-year-old woman approached police and filed a complaint that the accused barged into her house on Thursday evening and started abusing her.

“The accused allegedly asked for her sexual preferences, to which the victim objected and slapped him. The accused went from the house, only to come back again in an inebriated state,” the Bakshiwala SHO said.

He added that the accused allegedly threatened the victim of dire consequences. “The victim told police that Jaswinder was carrying a pistol with him and even threatened to kill her,” the said cop said.

Police have registered a case under Sections of 354-A (punishment for outraging modesty of women) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) at the Bakshiwala police station.

