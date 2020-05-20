Panchkula admn issues fresh guidelines for opening shops

chandigarh

Updated: May 20, 2020 01:01 IST

The Panchkula administration issued fresh guidelines for opening of shops and other activities during Lockdown 4.0, till May 31, on Tuesday.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said orders for opening shops rendering non-essential services, and those in rural areas, have been revised.

As per the fresh orders, shops rendering essential services are allowed to remain open on all days, as per conditions, between 7am to 6.30pm. Other shops have been divided into two categories, ‘B’ and ‘C’.

Category ‘B’ includes plumbers and electricians, hardware and paint shops and electrical appliance stores, that will be operational between 9am to 6pm on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Category ‘C’ includes gift and toy shops, bag and suitcase shops and dry cleaners, that will remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 9am to 6pm.

Barber shops, salons and spas will remain closed among other prohibited activities as per previous orders.

In Kalka and Pinjore (MC area), all shops facing eastern and northern sides will remain open from 9am to 2pm on all days, except Monday. Those facing western and southern sides will remain open everyday from 1pm to 6pm, except Monday.

However, all shops in rural areas will remain open from 8am to 6pm on all days. All standalone (single shops), neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential areas will remain open on all the days.