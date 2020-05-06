e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula revises order on non-essential services, salons to remain closed

Panchkula revises order on non-essential services, salons to remain closed

The new order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja classified activities into four categories for purpose of regulation

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after issuing fresh directions allowing shops rendering essential services to open on all days, and the remaining on every alternate day, the Panchkula administration revised its order, with the addition of a new category for shops, and days on which they can operate.

The new order issued by Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja classified activities into four categories for purpose of regulation.

In the ‘A’ category, all shops rendering essential services including departmental and grocery stores, flour mills, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, poultry, vegetables shops, chemists, books and stationery will be allowed to open on all days as per conditions, between 7am to 6.30pm. Earlier, the timings were set from 8am to 6pm.

In the ‘B’ category, shops for services including plumbing, electrical works, AC repair, construction material, vehicle repair, workshops, hardware and paints and cycle stores will remain open on Wednesday and Saturday, between 8am to 6pm. Earlier, shops under this category were allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In the ‘C’ category, shops dealing in gifts, toys, bags and suitcases, garments, cloth houses, shoes; dry cleaners, jewelers and opticians will remain open on Thursday and Sunday, from 8am to 6pm, replacing earlier orders allowing them to remain open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Now, the administration has added another category to avoid large gatherings.

In the ‘D’ category, shops dealing in furniture/plywood/timber glass, inverter battery, electronic items including laptops, computers, mobile phones, watches, refrigerators, water purifiers, LED televisions, microwaves and other appliances, photostat, mobile recharge, glass houses and scrap shop, will remain open on Tuesday and Friday at the same time. Most services in the new category earlier fell into ‘B’ category.

“Any activity not covered in ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories will be considered to be part of the ‘D’ category of activities. However, operation of barber shops, salons and spas shall remain suspended,” Ahuja said. He said activities allowed as per recent orders will not be permitted in containment zones.

tags
top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
In 5 days, Railways ferries over 70,000 migrants in 76 Shramik Specials
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news