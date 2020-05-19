Panchkula sticks to existing orders on opening of shops, other activities

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:45 IST

The Panchkula administration did not announce any new instructions for opening of shops, and other activities, on Monday, thus sticking to existing orders for now.

Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, “Though we have received official orders from the state government on new guidelines from the ministry of home affairs (MHA), we have not taken any new decision on it for the district. Most activities will remain as per existing orders and instructions.”

As per existing orders, shops rendering essential services are allowed to remain open on all days, as per conditions, between 7am to 6.30pm.

Other shops are classified into three categories and will be operational between 8am to 6pm on two specified days.

Barber shops, salons and spas will remain closed among other activities prohibited, as per the existing order.

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta held a meeting with the administrative officials and discussed government’s instructions on Lockdown 4.0, on Monday.

Ahuja said a meeting with officials concerned will be held on Tuesday and instructions issued by the government for Lockdown 4.0 will be implemented strictly.

He said the sports complex in Sector 3 has been opened for practice, but there will be complete restriction on public movement. Sports activities can also be held at Gymkhana Club, he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana roadways officials said intra-district bus services will be initiated for public.