e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pandemic, curbs push IELTS centres, visa facilitators to brink in Jalandhar and Ludhiana

Pandemic, curbs push IELTS centres, visa facilitators to brink in Jalandhar and Ludhiana

There are around 1,500 IELTS and visa consultancy firms in Jalandhar district and 750 in Ludhiana, many of them struggling to pay the rent and salaries to the staff

chandigarh Updated: May 31, 2020 01:12 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Those running International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching centres and visa consultancy firms in Jalandhar and Ludhiana are out of business. There are around 1,500 IELTS and visa consultancy firms in Jalandhar district and 750 in Ludhiana, many of them struggling to pay the rent and salaries to the staff.

An umbrella organization of such firms — Study Abroad Association — in Ludhiana recently submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner seeking relief in rent and other measures to pull out them out of the distress. The memorandum was forwarded to the chief minister’s office.

The centres in Ludhiana train around 35,000 to 40,000 candidates for immigration every year and most of them run from rented premises that costs between ₹1 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh a month.

President of the association Mitesh Malhotra, who runs seven IELTS and visa consultancy centres in Ludhiana, said the period between April and September is the peak season, when a majority of aspirants join universities or colleges abroad.

“Even if we start IELTS classes by June or July-end with 30% of capacity, only one-fourth of the 40,000 students will be able to go abroad for the January intake and the commission that we will get from the universities will arrive by April next year,” he said.

Criticising the government for not supporting coaching and consultancy establishments at this time, Malhotra said governments hold NRI sammelans (congregations) to appreciate the contribution made by NRIs for the development of the state, they have no regard for the establishments that help in making these people NRIs.

Gagneet Singh Grewal, who runs a visa-cum-consultancy centre in Ludhiana’s Ferozepur Gandhi Market, said, “If the government fails to curb the spread of coronavirus, some countries might not allow the migration of Indians and many students who had earlier planned to study abroad might drop the idea.”

Nina Rahul Gupta, who runs an IELTS and immigration centre in Jalandhar, said “We have been providing IELTS classes online for our students. There has been uncertainty among the students due to travel restrictions and we are flooded with queries.”

Also, trainers at several IELTS centres in Jalandhar are waiting for salaries since April. One of the trainers at a private coaching centre, Richa Sharma (name changed), said she was yet to get her April’s salary. “I was told that I will not get salary till the situation normalise. I am helpless now,”she said.

Manpreet Kaur too shared similar experience, saying she was paid only ₹12,000 out of her ₹30,000 salary.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In