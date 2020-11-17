Panjab University panel recommends ₹1.79-crore firefighting systems on campus

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 01:19 IST

Despite suffering a revenue gap this year due to the pandemic, the budget estimate committee of Panjab University (PU) has recommended the installation of firefighting systems at various departments, on both the campuses, for ₹1.79 crore.

Terming it essential as per Part 4 of the National Building Code (NBC), the panel had made the recommendation in its last meeting: the proposed amount will be utilised under the budget head “development fund” and will be incorporated in the budget estimates of the 2021-22 financial year.

A member of the panel, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Many of our buildings do not have firefighting systems, which are essential.”

In 2017, the Chandigarh municipal corporation had found lapses in the firefighting system in several buildings at PU during a check and had issued notices for violations.

Down corner system recommended

For firefighting, the down corner system has been recommended by the panel: a down corner pipe is connected to the terrace tank through pump, gate valve and non-return valve, having mains not less than 10mm internal diameter with landing valve on each floor/landing. It is also fitted with inlet connections at ground level for charging with water by pumping from fire service appliances and air release valve at roof level to release trapped air inside.

The NBC dictates that all buildings depending upon the occupancy, use and height shall be protected by fire extinguishers, wet riser, down corner, automatic sprinkler installation, high/medium velocity water sprays, foam, gaseous or dry powder systems.

Moreover, the panel has also recommended the carrying forward of certain provisions that were sanctioned for 2019-20, but could not be utilised by departments concerned by the end of March owing to the pandemic, to the next financial year.