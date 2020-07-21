e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel suggests basic module to assess promoted students

Panjab University panel suggests basic module to assess promoted students

PU has already decided to promote all students except those in final year

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:01 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

A subcommittee of Panjab University on Monday recommended that students’ promotion be based on internal assessment and their performance of previous semester.

PU has already decided to promote all students except those in final year. The subcommittee which was constituted by the main committee of syndicate made the recommendation for students of PU’s teaching departments. Before final approval, their recommendation will be taken up by the main committee which is headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

In the meeting held on Monday, issues related to promotion of students, examination of final semester students, online teaching and online admission process were discussed.

Further, the deans of various faculties will be given charge to propose the procedure to grade the promoting students.

The committee will prepare a proposal based on their suggestions which will be submitted to the committee constituted by PU syndicate.

Rabindernath Sharma, who is the member of the subcommittee said, “Basic discussion was held regarding the conduct of exams for final semester. The decision should not be taken in haste. The sanctity of exams should be maintained in whatever platform they are conducted.”

top news
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
Delhi: Nurses protest against sacking on the day health minister rejoins work
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In