e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University panel suggests uniform code of conduct for online classes

Panjab University panel suggests uniform code of conduct for online classes

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes for ongoing courses will start from August 3 in the varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and affiliated colleges

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:12 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative image/HT)
         

A Panjab University subcommittee has suggested that there should be a uniform code of conduct for all students during online classes for which they must sign an undertaking of adherence,

The subcommittee was constituted by a committee formed by the syndicate to make suggestions regarding issues related to online teaching. The panel has also prepared a draft undertaking which students will have to sign if it gets approved.

The recommendations made by the subcommittee are subject to the approval of the main committee, before a final call is taken.

According to the draft, students will not be permitted to record online classes without permission and may face termination from the programme in case of any violation.

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes for ongoing courses will start from August 3 in the varsity’s teaching departments, its regional centres and affiliated colleges.

Former vice-chancellor of Panjab University, Arun Kumar Grover, said, “I personally feel it is an unnecessary step which may increase psychological pressure on students.”

The subcommittee has also suggested that unique IDs should be created for all students for authentication and monitoring. Moreover, they have suggested that there should be a nodal officer at the department level to handle grievances of students and teachers related to online teaching.

Also, the panel suggested that there should be a provision for recording lectures for future use and regular faculty members should be trained regularly to keep them up to date with various tools of online teaching.

Online classes should be held on the basis of a proper time table approved by the heads of the departments, the panel suggested.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to Covid-19, aarti to be broadcast live
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
Watch: Athlete forced to sell fruits on cart, another struggles for job | Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In