Panjab University postpones UG common entrance test amid Covid-19 outbreak

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, Panjab University (PU) on Sunday decided to postpone its undergraduate common entrance test (PU-CET) that was scheduled to be held on April 26, 2020.

Now, PU-CET (UG) 2020 for the admission in BPharma and BSc courses will be held on May 16, 2020. Controller of examination, PU, Parvinder Singh said, “Due to the ongoing lockdown it is impossible to hold the PU-CET (UG) on April 26. So we have decided to reschedule it.”

Every year around 20,000 Class 12 students appear for PU-CET. The examination centres for this entrance are in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar.

Earlier, the advisory committee of PU had also recommended that all the deadlines that fall during the lockdown period should be extended by the university.

The last date for submission of information on the website to generate the bank challan has also been extended from April 10 to May 4, 2020. The candidates can pay their fee through net banking, debit card and credit card. After successful online payment, candidates will be able to complete their forms immediately.

The management entrance rest (PU-MET) which was earlier scheduled on March 28 had been rescheduled to April 25. The last date of registration for PU-MET has also been extended to April 13 by the PU administration. Singh said, “If the lockdown is extended it is likely that PU-MET will be postponed again.”

