Panjab University releases tentative admission schedule for postgrad courses

Classes of the first semester will start on November 18.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:29 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Admission without late fee will be carried out till November 14.
Admission without late fee will be carried out till November 14.(HT File Photo)
         

Panjab University on Thursday released the tentative admission schedule for the first-semester of postgraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session.

Classes of the first semester will start on November 18. PU in its admission schedule has notified that an undertaking must be obtained from the students that they will neither record the lecture nor use some other platform to avoid misuse of the lectures.

According to the admission schedule, which is in line with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the online submission of admission forms was closed on Thursday.

Now, students can submit documents for removal of rejection pertaining to department level as well as reserved category/ additional seats or weightages on October 24.

The verification of admission forms will be done from October 26 to 28, following which a tentative merit list will be uploaded on the varsity’s website on October 29. Objections from candidates will be invited up to October 30 and the provisional merit list will be uploaded on November 2.

The departments concerned will upload the provisional admission list on November 3 after it is approved by the office of dean university instruction (DUI) from November 4 to 10.

Admission without late fee will be carried out till November 14.

Thereafter, the fee can be paid with a penalty of Rs 1,000 and permission from the department’s chairperson from November 16 to 20. The vice-chancellor’s approval will be required to pay fee from November 21 to 25 with a penalty of Rs 3,000.

