Panjab University syndicate to approve candidates for DSWs

The terms of current DSW Emanual Nahar and Neena Capalash, DSW (woman) will end on May 31.

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 04:34 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Panjab University will take a decision on the appointment of the new dean students’ welfare (DSW) and DSW (woman) of the university.

The syndicate is scheduled to meet on May 30, with at least 28 agendas to be tabled for discussion.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has recommended Devinder Singh from department of laws as DSW and Sukhbir Kaur from department of zoology as DSW (woman) for the posts.

The decision of the syndicate will be taken up by the senate, which is the apex governing body of the university.

According to the PU calendar, the senate may appoint the DSW for a certain period on the recommendation of the V-C, and the syndicate may determine the conditions for such terms. The calendar lays down the same procedure for appointment of DSW (woman).

TOUGH FOR V-C TO GET NAMES APPROVED

However, as per sources, Devinder Singh may not garner support from majority of the syndicate members as he is close to the BJP Group. Majority of the syndicate members are from the opposition group.

Goyal Alliance, which is seen to be pro-Congress, has 11 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Group has only four seats in the syndicate.

A syndicate member, on condition of anonymity said, “I think the members will not agree on the candidates recommended by the V-C. As the term of the DSW is going to end, an additional charge can be given to someone as till the new DSW is appointed.”

CONTROVERSY OVER DSW LAST YEAR

On May 28 last year, the V-C had given his disapproval when syndicate members recommended the extension for Nahar as PU’s DSW. Later, the V-C removed him as DSW after which the matter went to Punjab and Haryana high court. On September 18, the HC ordered a fresh senate meeting to take final call.

