Panjab University teachers’ body polls: File nominations by Sept 13

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:56 IST

The returning officer on Monday released the schedule for this year’s Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections.

As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is September 13. The elections will be held on September 25 and 26. It will be held in a staggered manner this time to avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing.

The correspondence on the behalf of returning officer will be done by the PUTA secretary. All existing PUTA members will continue to hold their posts for the purpose of the elections, while those who have retired will cease to be members.

Teachers who are not currently members, but want to enrol, can do so by paying subscription fee of Rs 500 by September 10.

Contestants for various posts can fill nomination forms and send the scanned copy directly to the returning officer on putaelections2020@gmail.com by September 13. Scrutiny of the forms will be done by the returning officer with the assistance of current PUTA president/secretary.