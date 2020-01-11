e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University to adopt 2019 national innovation, startup policy

Panjab University to adopt 2019 national innovation, startup policy

However, the policy, which was launched last year will be modified according to the needs of the university. PU has formed a panel to deliberate on the policy which is likely to meet next week

chandigarh Updated: Jan 11, 2020 00:58 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

After securing the ninth position in the first Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements in 2019, Panjab University (PU) is all set to adopt the national innovation and startup policy with an aim to promote entrepreneurship.

However, the policy of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, which was launched last year will be modified according to the needs of the university. PU has formed a panel to deliberate on the policy which is likely to meet next week.

Director of the varsity’s Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), Ashish Jain, said, “The university aims to boost innovation.The vice-chancellor Raj Kumar is guiding and pursuing the promotion of the innovative culture. The university is in the process to have implement the startup policy.”

The National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019 for students and faculty of higher education institutions is a guiding framework to enable institutes to actively engage students, faculties and staff members in innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities.

According to the the policy, the institutes are directed to formulate a student and faculty startup policies and action plans at the university-level, which is in line with the current document along with well-defined short-term and long-term goals.

Micro-action plans should also be developed by affiliated institutes to accomplish the policy objectives.A member of the committee constituted to deliberate on the policy said, “Basically the university will adopt the policy, but with some modifications. The modification that suit the university will be done before adopting the policy.”

The policy provides that the students, who are under incubation, but are pursuing some entrepreneurial ventures while studying should be allowed to use their address in the institute to register their company with due permission from the institution and students entrepreneurs should be allowed to sit for the examination, even if their attendance is less than the minimum permissible percentage, with due permission from the institute.

Professor Rohit Sharma, chairperson of microbial biotechnology department at PU and project head of BioNEST, said, “The startup policy it will be very beneficial for the varsity and its students. I think university is the best pool for startups where ideas can be transferred into technology. There are young minds herewhich need to be nurtured for success.”

