Panjab University to frame code of ethics for students

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:55 IST

In line with UGC guidelines, Panjab University (PU) will implement a code of ethics and conduct for its students.

A 12-member committee has been constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar for the same. The panellists are set to meet this week to deliberate on the proposal as well as the standard procedures of the university.

PU does not have a specific code of ethics for the students, however, its calendar gives authority to dean university instructions (DUI) to expel a student on the charges of misconduct or any other serious offence.

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) guidelines on the safety of students ask all the varsities to prepare a code of conduct for the students.

“All the universities shall prepare an exhaustive code of conduct for students enrolled in departments or affiliated colleges and display it on institutional websites for compliance. A reference to such document must invariably be made in prospectus of higher educational institutionswhere the students are enrolled,” the UGC guidelines say.

PU DUI Shankarji Jha said, “Since the university does not have a particular code of ethics and conduct for the students, it has decided to frame them now. The purpose of the implementation of the students’ code of ethics is to maintain discipline at the varsity.”

‘COMMITTEE TO TAKE LEAD FROM OTHER VARSITIES’ GUIDELINES’

The committee constituted will draft the code of ethics which will be subsequently implemented by the university. It is learnt that the panel will assess the code of ethics and conduct laid down by various central universities and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and relevant provisions will be taken from them.

The codes of ethics of various institutes call for students’ participation in governance, redressal of their problems by a grievance redressal cell and an anti-ragging committee.

A member of the new committee said, “The code of ethics of various institutes will be considered and the members will decide on which provisions shall be included in the draft for students at our university. It is to maintain peace and discipline on the campus because some untoward incidents have happened in the past, for example -- the lockdown of the DSW office by students.”

Senator Rajat Sandhir said, “A code of ethics will help establish expectations of the students and ensure their safety and protection. It is a welcome step that PU is considering to have an ethics policy for the students.”

Commenting on the proposal, Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary said, “There should not be any provision or rule passed which will not be in favour of the university students. The provisions should not hamper their rights and freedom.”