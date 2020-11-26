e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Parents of Saupin’s students ask CCPCR to resolve fee dispute

Parents of Saupin’s students ask CCPCR to resolve fee dispute

Parents allege that school is threatening to remove the students from online classes, has held back the results of the affected children and is also not giving them books already paid for

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Parents of students at a local Chandigarh school have sought the intervention of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights in resolving a fee dispute
Parents of students at a local Chandigarh school have sought the intervention of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights in resolving a fee dispute(Sourced/For representation only)
         

A number of parents whose children study at Saupin’s School in Sector 32 appealed to the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Wednesday to resolve a dispute with the school authorities over fees, but no solutions were worked out.

Nitin Goyal , president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, who represented the parents, said the matter regarding payment of fees was before the court, but “the parents allege that the school is threatening to remove the students from online classes. They have held back the results of the affected children and are also not giving them books for the second term, which the parents have already paid for at the beginning of the academic session.”

Meanwhile, the director principal of Saupin’s School, ABS Sidhu said, “We are only asking them to pay the tuition fees as per last year as allowed by the UT administration. If we are in the wrong in any way we will accept the decision of the committee.”

Officials of CCPCR said that as a compromise between both parties couldn’t be reached, their statements were taken, and a decision on the matter was awaited.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
‘Delhi Chalo’ march: Farmers 100 km away, police beef up security at border
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Pakistan tries to brush off IOC snub on not discussing Kashmir
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
Rajasthan CM asks Centre to hold talks with farmers, calls farm laws ‘anti-people’
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In