Home / Chandigarh / Parents protest at Chandigarh school over tuition fee demand amid lockdown

Parents protest at Chandigarh school over tuition fee demand amid lockdown

Parents said the amount of fee charged before and after lockdown was the same.

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 21:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Scores of parents gathered at Ajit Karm Singh International Public school (AKSIPS), Sector 45, to protest against demand for tuition fee amid the Covid-19 lockdown, on Saturday.

Parents alleged that the school was charging monthly fee in the name of tuition fee, which was against the directives of the Chandigarh administration.

They demanded that the school should not seek fee during the lockdown period.

Jasdeep Kalra, director of AKSIPS, said, “We are following the directives of the court and Chandigarh administration. Some parents informed that they could not pay the fee. We asked them to submit a representation and told them that the management will take note of it.”

Kalra said, “However, we have to pay our teachers. We have been taking online classes from day one of the lockdown. We have not forced any parent to pay the fee. We are only complying with the directives of the administration.”

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
