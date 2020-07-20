Parents protest outside Ludhiana school for charging fee

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:18 IST

Over 20 parents of students from GMT Public School, Jalandhar Bypass, on Monday protested against school authorities for asking them to pay all charges, including tuition and admission fee, for the last three months.

The parents raised slogans against school authorities for an hour and said they are in no position to pay the fee as many have lost their jobs during the lockdown and are facing financial constraints.

A one-minute video also went viral in which parents were seen raising slogans against the school authorities.

Jasbir Kaur Bal, school principal, said, “All parents reached the school to deposit the fee and many submitted fee for a month or two. But, one parent provoked the others against the school, and they started protesting. I understand they have been going through a financial crisis amid the Covid-19 lockdown. We have continued giving scholarships to students despite no activities being held this year.”