Parkash Purb: Canada to name street after Guru Nanak

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:25 IST

To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, a street in Brampton city of Canada will be named after Guru Nanak as a resolution in this regard has been passed unanimously by Brampton city council, on Wednesday.

Regional councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and city councillor Harkirat Singh moved the motion to rename the section of Peter Robertson Boulevard between Dixie Road and Great Lakes Road as ‘Guru Nanak Street’ or ‘Guru Nanak Road’.

While speaking to HT over phone, Gurpreet Dhillon said, “A good population of Sikh community resides in Brampton. Canada is the land of cultural diversity and has people of different faiths, backgrounds and ethnicity. To honour the teachings of Guru Nanak, the council has unanimously passed the motion to name street after Guru’s name.”

“After approval from district renaming committee for the same, the date of official ceremony will be announced,” added Gurpreet.

.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:25 IST