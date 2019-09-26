Passing comments at woman costs labourer his life

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:19 IST

Police on Thursday solved the murder of a 50-year-old factory worker, Bindu Parsad, with the arrest of his co-worker.

The accused was identified as America Rajbar, 24, a native of Uttar Pradesh. The accused told the police that he killed Parsad because he and his son, Santosh Rai, used to pass lewd comments at his wife. Rai is married to Rajbar’s sister.

He had asked them several times to stop but to no avail following which he decided to kill Prasad. On September 23, when the factory workers were having a cup of tea, Rajbar bludgeoned Parsad to death with a piece of stone and fled.

Police had initially lodged a case against unidentified persons but as they found no sign of forced entry, they started zeroing in on the victim’s co-workers. Rajbar went missing on the same day which made the police suspicious.

On Thursday, he was arrested from Dhandhari Bridge following a tip-off. Police said he was trying to flee the city.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, crime) Surinder Mohan said that Rajbar and the victim worked in the same rubber factory on Tajpur road.

