Patiala: 2.6kg opium, 49,000 drug tablets recovered from 6 in two cases

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:41 IST

The district police have arrested six drugs peddlers and recovered 2.6kg opium and 49,000 drug tablets from them in two separate cases in Patiala on Saturday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that in the first case, the Julkan police apprehended three Haryana-based drug peddlers at Patti Kartarpur village on Patiala-Pehwa road while they were attempting to cross the inter-state border to smuggle 2.6kg opium.

Hundal said that acting on a tip-off, the police had setup a special checkpost on the Patiala-Pehwa road. “Police signalled a car, bearing registration number HR 26AR 2196, coming from Pehwa side to stop. The contraband was found in polythene bags on the rear seat,” he said.

The accused were identified as Dalveer Singh, Vinod Shah and Ramesh Kumar, all of Islamabad village in Kurukshetra district of Haryana.

SP Varun Sharma said that in another case, the Rajpura police arrested three persons with 49,000 drugs tablets. The accused have been identified as Navdeep Singh, of Amritsar, and Babu Ram and Mukesh Kumar, of Karnal.

On the basis of suspicion, police rounded up the three youth. During checking of Kuldeep’s backpack, police confiscated 25,000 tablets, while 12,000 tablets each were recovered from bags of Babu and Mukesh.

“The accused confessed that they had purchased Clovidol-100 SR and Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets from Haryana and were on their way to Amritsar,” police said.

In both the cases, police have registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.