e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Patiala: After 50 years, Gobind Nagar school finally gets land for campus

Patiala: After 50 years, Gobind Nagar school finally gets land for campus

chandigarh Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:17 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Officials demarcating land for construction of building of Government Elementary School-Gobind Nagar, which was established 50 years back, using barbed wires.
Officials demarcating land for construction of building of Government Elementary School-Gobind Nagar, which was established 50 years back, using barbed wires.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Government Elementary School, Gobind Nagar, which had been functioning from a local dharmshala since its inception over five decades back, has finally been alloted a land for campus building.

Officials of the district education department and the revenue and forest department got possession of land for the school.

Government Elementary School, Gobind Nagar, was established around 50 years back and was functioning from the dharamshala due to non-allocation of land. There are only two rooms and a verandah in the dharamshala building that currently accommodates 67 students of five classes.

A piece of tarpaulin is used in the verandah to protect students from the bone-chilling cold and direct sun light and for making space to accommodate more students.

On Thursday, district education officer (primary) Amarjeet Singh and block primary education officer (BPEO) Hans Raj, along with kanungo Nirmal Singh and patwari Ravinder Kaur visited the sight and took possession of the land. They demarcated the land with barbed wires.

According to the revenue records, around 10 years back, the then state government had allotted a four canal land to the school for construction of building. Despite this, neither did the education department take possession of the land nor did it make any other arrangements to provide campus to the school. Nothing happened in the matter for the next 10 years.

After HT reports, highlighted the matter last year, Dr Jatinder Singh Mattu, president of Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation of Punjab, took up the matter with the district administration. Meanwhile, it was found that the said four canal land was encroached upon by the forest department.

Kanungo Nirmal Singh said, “Earlier, the land was in possession of the district forest department. Now, they have handed over the land’s possession to the district education department. I was present when this happened.”

Dr Jatinder Singh Mattu, president of Dr Ambedkar Employees Federation of Punjab, said, “It is a matter of shame for the government that a school was functioning from a dharmshala for past 50 years, which is a clear violation of the Right to Education Act.”

“The quality education, in the absence of a school building, was gravely affected. It is the duty of the state government to make this matter a priority and provide funds for constructing of campus building,” Dr Mattu said.

District education officer (primary) Amarjeet Singh said, “We have got possession of the land and now will pursue this matter with the state government to get funds for construction of the campus building.”

“We will take up the case with deputy commissioner Kumar Amit in the next meeting of the district education development committee. Besides this, we will also try to get community help in the matter,” he added.

top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News