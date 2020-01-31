Patiala: After Bittu’s rally, Mohindra shows him who is the boss

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:29 IST

Days after mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu held a show of strength rally and became a claimant of assembly ticket from Patiala (rural), sitting MLA and local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra has shifted development works of half of the city area from municipal corporation’s kitty to that of the Patiala Improvement Trust (PIT).

While Bittu is said to be a protégé of Patiala MP (member Parliament) Preneet Kaur, improvement trust chairman Sant Banga is said to be the mentee of Mohindra.

Bittu is reportedly projecting himself as a candidate from Patiala (rural) seat, from where Mohindra has been elected twice. Out 60 wards in Patiala, 26 falls under the rural segment, and as per the latest orders, the improvement trust will now oversee all development works in these areas.

As the Royal City is the home bastion of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh as well as Mohindra, a lot of funds have been pumped into the city for developmental works.

As per the latest orders issued by the director of local bodies department on Thursday, a copy of which is with HT, the Patiala MC commissioner was informed: “It is decided to allocate new developmental works in areas falling within the Patiala rural assembly constituency in the urban area to Patiala Improvement Trust.”

“Chairman of the improvement trust and MC commissioner may jointly identity and send proposals of such works, which can be carried out by improvement trust. The state government will provide funds for these projects,” the orders read.

Following the orders, the role of mayor has been diminished in Patiala rural. The tiff between mayor and councillors of Mohindra’s area is on since a year. However, it became public on January 26, when the mayor held a religious function and invited all prominent leaders from Patiala rural to project himself as the next candidate from the seat, as Mohindra recently remained unwell.

This, reportedly, did not go well with the Mohindra camp. The next day, a file regarding taking over of development works of Patiala rural from MC to Patiala Improvement Trust was forwarded, the formal orders for which were issued on Thursday.

Mohindra has negated any political angle in the orders. “Lot of funds were sent to Patiala and we need multiple agencies to carry out the development works. The PWD is also doing works in the city, and so is the case with other departments,” he said. “The mayor is welcome to nurture his dreams, but I will not let work of my area get affected due to anything,” he added.

Bittu said that he is yet to see the orders. “I will talk to my political bosses and reverse the orders. The MC General House is supreme authority and will examine the matter legally as to whether such orders can be passed without involving the mayor,” he said.