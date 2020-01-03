e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala: Farmers to observe Grameen Bharat Bandh on January 8

Patiala: Farmers to observe Grameen Bharat Bandh on January 8

chandigarh Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) will observe Grameen Bharat Bandh here on January 8. The protest was announced against the central government and its policies towards farmers.

Farmers said that they have called for the bandh for enactment of two legislations — the Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.

The committee has even written to President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard.

“In the countryside, things are only getting worse. The rural India is reeling under severe economic, social and environmental crisis. The gross ignorance and callous mismanagement by the central government and the macro-economic policies have gravely increased suffering of the rural households across India,” reads the letter.

The farmers have given an appeal letter to the Patiala administration as well on Friday.

Jagmohan Singh, a leader of AIKSCC from Patiala, said, “Farmers across country, led by the AIKSCC, have decided to go on a Grameen Bharat Bandh on January 8.”

“On this day, we will not send or sell anything to the urban areas. Also, we will not buy anything from outside our villages. The bandh is to highlight the pending issues of farmers,” he added.

“We have demanded that a special session of the Parliament should be called to address the agrarian crisis,” he said.

“Also, two Kisan Mukti Bills — the Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018 — should be passed and enacted at the earliest,” he added.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News