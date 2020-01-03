Patiala: Farmers to observe Grameen Bharat Bandh on January 8

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:25 IST

members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) will observe Grameen Bharat Bandh here on January 8. The protest was announced against the central government and its policies towards farmers.

Farmers said that they have called for the bandh for enactment of two legislations — the Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018.

The committee has even written to President Ram Nath Kovind in this regard.

“In the countryside, things are only getting worse. The rural India is reeling under severe economic, social and environmental crisis. The gross ignorance and callous mismanagement by the central government and the macro-economic policies have gravely increased suffering of the rural households across India,” reads the letter.

The farmers have given an appeal letter to the Patiala administration as well on Friday.

Jagmohan Singh, a leader of AIKSCC from Patiala, said, “Farmers across country, led by the AIKSCC, have decided to go on a Grameen Bharat Bandh on January 8.”

“On this day, we will not send or sell anything to the urban areas. Also, we will not buy anything from outside our villages. The bandh is to highlight the pending issues of farmers,” he added.

“We have demanded that a special session of the Parliament should be called to address the agrarian crisis,” he said.

“Also, two Kisan Mukti Bills — the Farmers’ Freedom from Indebtedness Bill, 2018, and the Farmers’ Right to Guaranteed Remunerative Minimum Support Prices for Agricultural Commodities Bill, 2018 — should be passed and enacted at the earliest,” he added.