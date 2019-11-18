Patiala: Inter-state robbers’ gang busted with arrest of five

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:37 IST

The local police have busted a gang of robbers by arresting five of its members here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Shehnaz alias Babbu, of Gujarat; and Ram Singh, Lucky Singh, Jasvir Singh and Prakash Singh, all of Madhya Pradesh.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that main accused Shehnaz and his accomplice are experts in making alternate keys and were operating from different parts in district.

Police have also recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

“The accused hail from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They used to take shelter at inns near the bus stands and railway stations in Panipat, Shahbad and Ambala in Haryana, before entering Punjab in groups to commit crimes,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that on November 10, the accused broke into a house near Safabadi Gate in Patiala and robbed six tola gold and ₹50,000 from there.

Patiala crime investigating agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh said that the accused used to repair locks and keys and often provide doorstep services to people.

“After entering people’s houses, the accused would rob them of valuables including gold ornaments and cash and flee,” he said.

He added that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they have committed more than 20 robberies in different parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“All accused are proclaimed offenders in cases registered at different police stations in the said states,” police said.

A fresh case was registered against all five accused under Sections 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) and 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).