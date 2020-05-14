e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala man held for concocting car-jacking, Rs 10 lakh robbery

Patiala man held for concocting car-jacking, Rs 10 lakh robbery

The 55-year-old road contractor wanted to get even with a friend for leaving him stranded by the roadside in the middle of the night

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Police have arrested a 55-year-old road contractor, Daleep Singh Dhillon, for cheating after he concocted a car-jacking and robbery incident on Zirakpura-Rajpura road on Wednesday night. Dhillon had lodged the false complaint to get even with his friend, Surinder Pal Singh, who had left him stranded on the roadside while returning from Rajpura, police say.

Rajpura DSP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said, “Both of them had gone together from Patiala to Zirakpur in a Scorpio SUV (PB-12-Z-0046) that Surinder owns. While returning, they drank, and entered into an argument over a money matter. Surinder stopped the car and left Dhillon stranded in the dead of the night, around 1.30am. Dhillon then concocted the story of the carjacking of his Innova and Rs 10 lakh robbery.”

The DSP added that in his complaint, Dhillon mentioned the registration number of Surinder’s Scorpio as that of belonging to the miscreants. Aulakh added Dhillon was caught while he was trying to hide the Innova that he had complained, was snatched from him.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 182 (false information), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and under the Disaster Management Act.

top news
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In