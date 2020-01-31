Patiala MC gets ₹14-crore grant under AMRUT scheme

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:32 IST

Aiming to improve the sewerage and water supply system, the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has sanctioned another grant of ₹14 crore for modernisation of the sewage system under its jurisdiction. Funds for this are being provided under the centrally sponsored Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

In 2018, the civic body received funds for the same project, of which, 80% works have been completed, and the remaining 20% are ongoing.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that with the allocation of fresh funds, more than 15 colonies will be benefitted. “With the completion of this project, at least 34-km long new sewer lines and water supply lines will be laid down,” he said.

The mayor added that the grant is a part of the total ₹92.34 crore sanctioned to Patiala under the AMRUT scheme in February 2018.

“After it came to fore that the present sewerage and water supply system has outlived its life due to which residents are facing hygiene issues, the MC had come up with this project,” he added.

He added that with this project, the city’s infrastructure will get transformed, especially in the outskirts of the Royal City. “Tenders for related works will be floated at the earliest so that the development projects can be initiated at the earliest,” the mayor said.

Under the AMRUT scheme, ₹92.34 crore have been sanctioned for Patiala city, which is the home bastion of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Of this amount, ₹62.01 crore is meant for laying of sewage system, ₹28.74 crore for water supply, and ₹1.60 crore for creating green spaces.

Also, 90% of the area in municipal wards falling under Patiala rural assembly segment will be benefitted under the AMRUT scheme. Of total 60 wards, 28 wards fall in the Patiala rural segment, while the remaining 32 wards are in the Patiala urban constituency.

The central government is contributing 50% of the funds required, while the state government and the municipal corporation are contributing the remaining 30% and 20%, respectively.

As per the list of requirements under the AMRUT scheme, funds for sewage system and water supply can be utilised only in areas that do not have any such facility.

“The project will not help in streamlining the existing sewer system. But the remaining areas will be provided with good quality sewage facility,” an official said.

He added that MC has divided the works under different subcategories — laying of sewerage and water supply lines, modernisation of tubewells, and installation of a new sewage treatment plant.