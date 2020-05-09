e-paper
Chandigarh / Patience, family support helped me, my family defeat virus, says Delhi constable

Patience, family support helped me, my family defeat virus, says Delhi constable

The constable and his family were welcomed by the villagers after they were discharged from the hospital

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 22:51 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The villagers at Jhajjar’s Saloda welcomed the family of an infected Delhi constable (his parents, wife and daughter) after they were cured of Covid-19 and discharged from the hospital on Friday.

On Thursday, the infected cop reached home after he recovered from the novel coronavirus. However, he heaved a sigh of relief after his family members were discharged from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak and arrived at their village on Friday evening.

The cop, who hails from Jhajjar’s Saloda village, had tested positive in Delhi on March 26. His parents, wife and daughter too, were found infected the next day.

The cop was infected while performing his job in Jahangirpuri area. He was admitted at AIIMS extension in Jhajjar’s Badsa while his family members were admitted to the isolation ward in PGIMS, Rohtak. Before testing positive, the constable was commuting from Delhi to his village on a daily basis.

He said was sure that his family will defeat the virus

While talking to the Hindustan Times over the phone, the constable said that all of them were asymptomatic and were surprised after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The doctors at AIIMS, Badsa, my colleagues, and family support helped me defeat the virus. I motivated my parents and wife to be patient and follow doctor’s guidance and now finally we have won the battle,” he said.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Randeep Singh Punia said that the family members of the constable were cured and sent back home.

“I want to appreciate the PGIMS doctors for their efforts as all patients were cured in just 11 days. As a precautionary measure, have asked them to stay at home,” Punia added.

The cop said he is willing to join duty after the completion of 14 days quarantine period.

