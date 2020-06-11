e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PEC up 10 notches in NIRF rankings, need to do more, says director

PEC up 10 notches in NIRF rankings, need to do more, says director

Ranked 68 this year, PEC was slotted 78 among Indian engineering institutes in 2019 and 73 in 2018.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:23 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In 2016 when NIRF rankings were first released PEC (pictured above) ranked 38 with a score of 61.32 among all engineering institutes.
In 2016 when NIRF rankings were first released PEC (pictured above) ranked 38 with a score of 61.32 among all engineering institutes.
         

Chandigarh It’s good news for Punjab Engineering College, a deemed to be university, which has gone up 10 notches in The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for 2020 released by the human resource development (HRD) ministry on Thursday.

The institute’s director, Dheeraj Sanghi, however, said, “Internally we believe that we are imparting better education than this ranking indicates.”

PEC, ranked 68 this year, was slotted 78 among Indian engineering institutes in 2019 and 73 in 2018.

Showing all-round improvement, PEC’s score this time was 41.43 as compared to 38.42 in 2019.

In 2016 when NIRF rankings were first released PEC was ranked 38 with a score of 61.32 among all engineering institutes.

As every year, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) stole the show, with IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay ranked as the top three institutes of the country, while IIT Ropar secured 25th position.

In teaching, learning and resources, PEC has scored 55.66 this year as compared to 49.83 in 2019. From 12.62 in 2019, PEC’s score in research and professional practice has increased to 14.20 this year .

The institute has also managed to improve its graduate outcomes from 61.98 last year to 64.10 this year and its perception score to 19.90 from 16.27 in 2019.

Sanghi also said a lot more had to be done to improve the institute’s performance, “Although we are happy, this is not a huge jump for us. We have improved over last year but climbing up in the rankings will be more difficult for us, for which we have to work. Internally we believe that we are imparting better education than this ranking indicates.”

Home Science College among top 100

In a surprise showing, the Government Home Science College, Sector 10, at the 86th spot, was the only Chandigarh based college that made it to the top 100 colleges of the country. Last year two institutes made it to the top 100.

