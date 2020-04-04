e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGI begins YouTube channel for information on Covid-19

PGI begins YouTube channel for information on Covid-19

A brainchild of Dr Amarjeet Singh, the channel aims at providing authentic information

chandigarh Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:25 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The doctors of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) launched a YouTube channel- PGI DCMSPH on Thursday to provide authentic information regarding COVID-19 to the public.

The channel, a brainchild of Dr Amarjeet Singh, was started by a team of doctors from School of Public Health, PGIMER.

The team, headed by Dr Arun Aggarwal, includes Dr Nikita Sharma, Dr Rajbir Kaur, Dr Naveen Prashar and Dr Jatina Vij.

Dr Amarjeet Singh said, “People are afraid and have a lot of questions regarding this pandemic. Misinformation being spread on social media is doing more harm than help. Keeping in view the queries of people and urgency of the matter, the director has allowed us to start a YouTube channel.”

“The purpose is to provide authentic information about coronavirus to the viewers,” he added.

