PGIMER, Chandigarh establishes 50 Covid molecular labs

Hands-on-training was given to around 170 faculty members and technical staff from various states and union territories

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Fulfilling its responsibility as a ‘centre of excellence’ to mentor all government and private medical colleges in the catchment areas to create state-of-art molecular virology setups, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has established 50 Covid-19 molecular labs in north India.

Commending the initiative, professor Jagat Ram said, “The pandemic posed a big challenge to north India as during the initial phase very few labs were trained in molecular virology testing. It was a big challenge but, PGIMER accepted this as an opportunity to upgrade the labs of surrounding and far-flung areas.”

“The department of virology established around 50 Covid-19 testing real-time PCR labs. The developed infrastructure will be instrumental in the near future for providing molecular diagnostic facilities for routine patient care,” he added.

Professor Mini P Singh said that hands-on-training was given to around 170 faculty members and technical staff from various states and union territories.

Earlier seeking to expeditiously expand Covid-19 testing facilities, the Indian Council of Medical Research, government of India, had identified PGIMER, Chandigarh as one of the 14 centres of excellence to mentor all government and private medical colleges in its catchment areas to create state-of-art molecular virology setups.

Various labs and medical colleges of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu&Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Leh Ladakh were covered under this programme.

