PGIMER Covid centre witnesses 80% recoveries in 100 days

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 01:00 IST

A hundred days after a dedicated Covid-19 facility was set up at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), around 80% of the total 256 patients admitted here have recovered.

Meanwhile, 3.94% of the total patients succumbed to the virus.

The tertiary care hospital of the region caters to patients from across eight states, majority of whom are from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. A few patients from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh are also treated here, an official spokesperson said.

An analysis of Covid positive patients admitted here showed that the maximum number of patients from Punjab required ventilator support and had the highest fatalities.

Additional medical superintendent Dr Vipin Khoushal said, “The aim is to save lives. The reason why maximum deaths (10) were reported from Punjab is because most of them were suffering from other fatal diseases.”

On the other hand, only three patients from Chandigarh were put on a ventilator. Only two out of the seven deaths in UT were registered at PGIMER, while 34 required the admissions in intensive care units.

The average stay of the patients was 17 days; 19 surgeries were conducted including a pacemaker implant on the positive patients.

Dr GD Puri, dean (academics), said, “A robust system has been developed by the institute for clinical care of the patients, but that comes at a price of sleepless nights. There is constant round the clock remote monitoring of patients, and doctors here have treated over 250 of them in the age group of one month to 83 years.”