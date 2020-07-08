PGIMER, IIT Ropar develop safety devices to minimise contact

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:03 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), in collaboration with IIT Ropar, has develop two low-cost devices, “Medi-Sarathi” and “Al-Powered Trolley”, to minimise healthcare workers’ contact with infected Covid-19 patients and contaminated surroundings.

GD Puri, dean (academics) and head, department of anaesthesia and intensive care, PGIMER, who ideated and conceptualised the devices along with researchers from IIT Ropar, said, “We were brainstorming about multiple affordable options to ensure better safety for our Covid-19 team in addition to SOPs being followed. That’s how ‘Medi-Sarathi’ and ‘Al-Powered Trolley’ came about. These are special, affordable and customised solutions for our local needs, which have already been rigorously tested at PGIMER’s labs before being launched.”

“Medi-Sarathi is a drone-based device, which can be used to transport articles between buildings,” he added.

Rohit Sharma, associate professor at department of electrical engineering, IIT Ropar, said, “Medi Sarathi is equipped with complete remote access, thermal RGB cameras for human body temperature and sanitisation capability.”

“With artificial intelligence (AI), the remote trolley can be deployed autonomously in the high-infection zone to deliver essential supplies. The features of the trolley include detection of obstruction and medical personnel’s movement,” Sharma added.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said, “The health and safety of our front-line corona warriors has become all the more challenging with the surging Covid-19 cases. It is always our utmost priority.”