Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER to grant Diwali bonus to non-faculty staff

PGIMER to grant Diwali bonus to non-faculty staff

The health ministry, in a recent communication, directed the institute to desist from paying the non-productivity linked bonus till the finance ministry’s nod

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(HT FILE)
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will grant Diwali bonus to its 5,000-odd eligible employees on an ad hoc basis, the institute stated on Thursday evening. Miffed not being given a Diwali bonus, members of the non-faculty union had decided to hold a protest on the day of the festival (November 14) at the rally ground in Sector 25.

The health ministry, in a recent communication, directed the institute to desist from paying the non-productivity linked bonus till the finance ministry’s nod.

However, the institute ordered that on the analogy of AIIMS Delhi, the employees will be given bonuses however if the government disallows the same, the amount paid will be recovered from the employees.

