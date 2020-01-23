PGIMER: Vacated Nehru Hospital space paves the way for new courses in Chandigarh

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:37 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to allot the vacated areas in the Nehru Hospital for education and research.

According to the officials, more than 15 requests have been made by different departments for getting space at the hospital following the shifting of four departments to the new extension block on campus.

“The space allotment committee of the institute has decided that the vacated space will be allotted for education and research rather than expanding the general emergency department of the PGIMER,” said Arunaloke Chakrabarti, head of department of medical microbiology and chairman of the committee.

The committee is looking into the applications from different departments in order to expand research and start new courses.

A member of the committee said the portion which has been vacated by the radiotherapy department has been allotted to the general medicine department to start two superspecialty courses — doctorate of medicine (DM) in emergency medicine and DM in infectious diseases. The courses are expected to start this year, officials said.

Officials said other institutes of the stature of PGIMER have started innovative courses which are need of the future and thus the step to create infrastructure for more courses are being taken.

OTs await equipment

The officials said essential devices and items such as autoclaves have not been purchased, which is delaying the launch of operation theatres in the new block.

Chakrabarti said the remaining space at Nehru Hospital will be allotted once the operation theatres start in the new block.

Officials said a fresh survey will be undertaken to redistribute the spaces from hepatology, ENT, and endocrinology departments.

Chakrabarti said the process to purchase autoclaves and minor equipment was underway.